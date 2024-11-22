Norton sowing division and fear among populace as last-minute resort

– Ahead of 2025 elections, Jagdeo says

– Rejects claims about inclusion of foreign voters on voters’ list

Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday rejected allegations about the inclusion of foreign voters on the official list of electors, as a means to guarantee the government’s victory at the 2025 general and regional elections.

Jagdeo, the People’s Progressive Party’s general secretary, was responding to claims made by opposition leader, Aubrey Norton, who alleges foreign nationals are being included on the voter list.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

In response, the GS emphasised the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) constitutional obligation of maintaining the electoral list, and not the PPP/C government. He believes this rhetoric is merely a last-minute resort of the opposition, to cast doubt in their supporters’ minds on the upcoming elections.

“We don’t need foreigners to vote to win the elections…. But again, it is creating doubts in the minds of their own supporters, who they fooled in 2020…They want those people to start getting angry again,” he relayed at a party press conference.

Addititionally, Dr Jagdeo condemned Norton’s statement of preventing imaginary foreign nationals from voting, describing it as divisive and dangerous.

With these mischievous statements, Norton can potentially cause fear and harm to eligible voters on elections. Nonetheless, Jagdeo reminded foreign nationals of Guyanese descent are eligible to vote, and no one should prevent them from exercising their constitutional right.

“If they break the law, they’re going to face the consequences…. Don’t think this bullyism would work. This is a different Guyana. Even in the toughest of times, we never allowed people like Norton to bully us,” he underscored.

This new failed narrative, according to Jagdeo, is part of the opposition’s attempt to lay the groundwork for future rigged elections accusations.

Importantly, he noted the use of biometrics is unconstitutional, as supported by a court ruling. Since it would be a constitutional violation, the only possibility of clearing the way for the use of biometrics is an appropriate constitutional amendment.

And, even if the process of biometrics has to commence, it would take months and cause delays in election preparation. As a result, Jagdeo believes this is part of the opposition’s ploy to diminish the democratic credibility of the PPP/C Government.

In concluding, he reiterated the government’s commitment to holding elections on time and in accordance with the constitution, emphasising THE Constitution belongs to the people.

