November deadline for Regions Three, Four contractors to complete works

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall says contractors in Regions Three and Four are expected to complete all infrastructure work by the end of November.

The Minister met with the contractors on Tuesday, where he noted that the move is Government’s approach to ensure efficient service to Guyanese.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall

He says projects could only roll over if permission is granted by the relevant authority.

“I can tell you without fear of anyone that if these things are happening, we will part ties with those who are in because we have a country to build. We commit to the people of this region.

We have a lot of challenges, and we expect that things have to work the way we want them to work. They’re not supposed to work the way you want… because of the commitments we made to the people of Guyana, there will be no second chances,” he said.

Minister Dharamlall urged contractors to tender for works they can manage, as they will be charged liquidated fees if they are unable to fulfil their contractual obligations.

Works are currently being supervised by the regional engineers. However, the ministry is training other personnel to monitor the programmes, the minister said.

“Unless there is credential evidence between the contractor and the region on the reason why there is a delay regarding the execution of works, then the wrongful party will be held accountable.”

He said since assuming office, the Government has implemented a payment system which allows contractors to apply for mobilisation advanced payments, among other incentives to conduct their works.

The Minister said this approach will boost the Government’s performance as well as the country’s economy, while ensuring the efficient execution of all programmes.

Minister Dharamlall also encouraged contractors to employ residents within the respective areas.

“I need you, the contractors to show some interest in community development as the Government intends to fulfil its commitment. I want you to not only use local products to conduct these works, but to be aware of your surroundings.”

Additionally, the Minister encouraged the contractors and their employees to get their Covid vaccines to help in the fight to reduce the spread of the disease.