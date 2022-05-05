Official Visit to Guyana by His Excellency Jair Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil

His Excellency Jair Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, will pay an official visit to Guyana on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the invitation of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

During the visit the two Presidents will discuss a range of issues of bilateral interest, as well as developments at the regional and global levels.

The two countries share a broad bilateral agenda, covering issues such as infrastructure development, energy cooperation, trade and investment, health, agriculture, and defence and security cooperation, and these will be among the issues to be addressed by the two Heads of State in Georgetown.

Guyana and Brazil established diplomatic relations in August of 1968 and enjoy strong ties of friendship and cooperation.

