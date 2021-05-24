Online scholarships will prepare citizens for manufacturing, other industries

-Minister Walrond

The 20,000 online scholarship programme being offered through the Guyana Academy of Learning (GOAL) will provide excellent opportunities for Guyanese in the manufacturing and other sectors.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Hon. Oneidge Walrond addressing residents at the launching of GOAL.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Hon. Oneidge Walrond made the statement during her address to residents of Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara, Friday evening. She said Guyana is on a path to exponential growth, and it is essential that people are trained to benefit.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Hon. Oneidge Walrond assisting a prospective student with the application process

“It’s a total and complete vision for Guyana that everything builds on each other, the manufacturing sector is set to explode … even as Guyana is accustomed to small scale farming, now investors are coming where they are looking at hundreds and hundreds of acres of planting of corn and soya, and it is the kind of activity that we have seen in Guyana.

Minister Walrond said the expected growth would be “ten times more” than we are already seeing.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Hon. Oneidge Walrond engaging with a prospective scholarship student Ms. Roshani Rambarran

The Minister added that Guyanese must fuel these industries with their productivity to grow the economy. The GOAL programme, she noted, provides Guyanese with the opportunity to equip themselves and move beyond rudimentary work.

“We are to be innovative; we are to display intellectual dexterity as industries change, as innovation changes, as needs change; our education and these programmes provide the tools of which you can employ and adapt to the next thing.”

Meanwhile, Assistant Director of Youth, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Mr. Suresh Singh, said Guyanese should seize the opportunity given as the scholarship programme is the first of its kind in the Caribbean.

An official handing out the scholarship applications

Prospective student Ms. Roshani Rambarran said the scholarship programme is an excellent opportunity for youths and expressed gratitude to the Government for the initiative.

“It is very interesting because it will enhance Guyanese youths, who are not doing anything at home, they will be there, and they will be committed to take their education … So, I thank the Government of Guyana for doing this for us, and it is so much appreciated.”

Prospective scholarship students

Some 4,500 Guyanese will benefit from online scholarships this year.