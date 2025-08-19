Only the PPP/C has a plan to prevent ‘Dutch Disease’ – VP  

Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has warned that Guyana’s rapid oil and gas development must be carefully managed to avoid the Dutch Disease, stressing that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) is the only political party with a credible plan for economic diversification.

Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo speaking at the launch of PPPC Manifesto 2025

Addressing the launch of the PPP/C Manifesto 2025 at Pegasus Corporate Suites, Dr. Jagdeo said, “We run the risk… of the Dutch disease, this could destroy your economy, if not managed carefully. We’ve seen around the world, those countries that bad windfall revenue from a single sector destroy the rest of the economy… You see a huge decline in economic prosperity. In fact, economic disaster. We’ve seen it around the world, Venezuela and many other oil producing countries.”

He contrasted the PPP/C’s long-term vision with what he described as short-sighted promises from the opposition:

“Every other party has spoken about only how they will use oil money, all of the promises they’re banking on, oil money remaining high, and oil prices can collapse no more. What will that leave us as a country?We’re the only party that speaks now of wealth creation, diversification and creating that broad based economy.”

Outlining the government’s approach, the Vice President emphasised that President Mohamed Irfaan Ali has led from the front in ensuring that broad-based economy.

“You’ve heard President Ali speak a lot about diversification. The things he mentioned here today, the new sectors, the new proposals that will create the wealth of the future, from the hospitality sector to agriculture to biotechnology to the connection with Brazil, all of these are areas that would receive vital policy attention to ensure that we have a diversified economy.”

Jagdeo said the PPP/C is determined to ensure that prosperity reaches every sector, not just oil and gas:

The Vice President concluded that only the PPP/C has the track record, experience, and foresight to protect Guyana’s economy from the pitfalls that have devastated other oil-rich nations.