Opposition ‘ignores facts’ as Budget 2026 expands health and family support – Min Anthony

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony rejected opposition claims that Budget 2026 “does nothing for the people”, pointing to a range of concrete measures that directly support women, children, and families across Guyana.

During the national budget debates on Wednesday, the health minister stated that the Opposition is rejecting the national budget but is not offering reasonable alternatives, all while overlooking the results already seen in the health sector.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

He argued that the budget 2026 expands investments in maternal and child health, preventative care and expanded access to medical services nationwide. Enhancing the human resource pool is key to the government’s investments in the health sector.

Under the 2026 allocations, 98,500 students across Guyana will receive free health screenings, with a focus on preschool child health and early autism testing.

“When you look at this budget, Mr Speaker, these are the kinds of initiatives that are in this budget that our people across this country would benefit from. The children of Guyana would be benefitting from these initiatives,” he informed the National Assembly.

He further highlighted that over the last two years, 175,272 children aged 18 and under, along with adults aged 50 years and older, have accessed free eye testing with a $2000 voucher made available by the government. This support extended beyond just testing. Over 160,000 persons received a $15,000 voucher to subsidise the cost of a pair of spectacles.

“This is what putting people first means,” the minister said, questioning how such initiatives could be dismissed when opposition members publicly declared they could not support the budget.

The Health Minister said Budget 2026 reflects the government’s commitment to evidence-based planning and inclusive development, with programmes designed to address real needs rather than political rhetoric.

From new hospitals to digital records, the health sector, he emphasised, is poised for transformation in keeping with the government’s commitment to building a world-class health sector with $161.1 billion allocated in the budget.

Minister Anthony pointed to additional measures, including the $100,000 Newborn Cash Grant and expansion of maternal homes, as tangible support that Guyanese families are already benefiting from and will continue to benefit from.

In the education sector, children will receive $85,000 in government support through the Because We Care grant, the new transportation allowance, and a uniform grant. Each adult Guyanese will also receive a $100,000 cash grant.

“This government, we don’t only talk, but we deliver … and Guyanese across this country now can benefit from the $100,000 cash grant,” Minister Anthony stated.

These are among the many initiatives contained in the $1.558 trillion budget themed “Putting People First” which is being debated at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).