‘Our education policies are working for all Guyanese’ – VP Jagdeo

-83,000 Guyanese trained through either BIT, WIIN, GOAL & UG

The ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government’s investments in education are empowering Guyanese, as 83,000 individuals would have received some form of training in the last five years, all free of cost.

This point was emphasised by Vice President and General Secretary of the PPP, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, during a news briefing with members of the media on Thursday.

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

He reminded reporters about the 3rd graduation ceremony of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), where some 2,000 Guyanese, from different backgrounds and regions, would have received their master’s and bachelor’s Degrees.

These 2,000 graduates are part of the broader 39,000 online scholarships that were awarded to Guyanese by the government between 2021-2025, with a total investment of $12.5 billion.

‘That is a very satisfying thing for us in the PPP party. [Because] our policies are working for all the people of our country and I want to congratulate all of those who graduated, and those who opted to study through this programme.

They are going to take over the leadership of the country in the future, and I am convinced that we will be entrusting the leadership of the country into safe hands,” the vice president expressed.

In addition to GOAL, some 13,000 Guyanese would have received tertiary education training through the University of Guyana (UG).

According to the vice president, under these two programmes alone, 52,000 Guyanese would have received tertiary qualifications, which is making a huge impact on the lives of ordinary Guyanese.

He added, “When you look at 52,000 persons having access to tertiary education in five years – that is a significant percentage of the adult population in one term in office. It is a huge impact, and I don’t think anywhere in the world, in any other country, they would have such a major impact in such a short period.”

Also, through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, 17,000 women would have benefited from some form of training, with an additional 13,000 Guyanese trained through the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

In total, the government would have trained some 83,000 Guyanese in just five years, with Dr Jagdeo stating, “That is a massive number of people and it’s widespread across our country.”