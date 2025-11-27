“Our government always delivers” – President Ali

-set to make key announcements soon

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali assures the Guyanese people that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Administration consistently delivers on its promises, as he prepares to unveil several significant announcements.

Responding to questions from reporters on Thursday afternoon after the swearing-in ceremony of the regional Chair and Deputy Chairpersons for the nine administrative regions, President Ali stated, “Our government always delivers,” when asked for an update on a commitment to distribute a cash grant to Guyanese in time for Christmas.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali responding to questions from the media corps

In fact, President Ali stated that a suite of initiatives will be announced in the coming days.

“And whilst you may restrict your thoughts to just a cash bonus, this government has a very elaborate agenda for the upliftment of your life — for the improvement of your life, for building prosperity for you, for building prosperity for your community, for empowering you, for giving you the opportunity to live a life in which you have access to the best health care, best education, home ownership, reduced interest rates, access to low-interest business development loans and grants with no collateral, access to textbooks, expanded school feeding programmes, expanded infrastructure, community infrastructure, building out facilities to support women’s health, (and)… cancer treatment detection|,” the president confidently stated.

President Ali appeared unfazed in his conviction that Guyanese will benefit not only from development but also from additional investments that will drive their overall economic growth.

“So, it’s beyond — beyond. Don’t narrow your thinking. Don’t narrow your approach to life to just one facet of what the government will deliver. There are many facets of what your government will deliver to you…” the president insisted.