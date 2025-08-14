‘Our roads are opening doors’ – GCCI President

President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Kathy Smith, said the vast network of roads that have been built across Guyana has been opening doors, reducing commuting time and contributing to the continued development of Guyana.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of this year’s International Building Expo at the Guyana National Stadium on Thursday, Smith said that over $200 billion has been invested in the construction and upgrades of roads and bridges across the country.

The GCCI President said the mammoth investment in public infrastructure has opened a slew of opportunities for Guyanese, as the “Roads in Guyana are building our nation, and as our roads save time and money for the private sector.”

Referencing the recently commissioned US$133.8 million Ogle to Eccles Highway, the GCCI President noted that the roads in Guyana have been telling some powerful stories and opening new doors for businesses, allowing them to access new clientele and expand their operations.

She explained that the construction sector’s rapid growth and infrastructural development are attracting more investments and creating new opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

Highlighting that thousands of small contractors are benefitting significantly from contracts to build roads and playing their part in Guyana’s transformation, Smith said that the private sector remains steadfast in working hand in hand with the government to improve the country.