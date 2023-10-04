Over 100 local agro-processors registered for Agri-expo to date

As preparations for this month’s Agri-Investment Forum and Expo gain momentum, over 100 local agro-processors have already registered to participate in the event.

The update was provided by Coordinator, Cathy Martin during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Monday, at the Ministry of Agriculture’s head office, Regent Street, Georgetown.

The expo will run from October 20 – 22, 2023, at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC) under the theme: “Achieving Vision 25 by 2025.”

Coordinator of the Agri-Investment Expo and Forum, Cathy Martin

Martin told DPI that the anticipations are running high, with this year’s expo and forum poised to surpass the success of the previous year’s event.

“We want to give the local producers the opportunity to exhibit their products. In terms of the other exhibitors, we have over 50 exhibitors that have registered so far. This includes local and international exhibitors,” she stated.

The coordinator highlighted that one of the key aspects of the expo is to strengthen the connection between investors and exhibitors.

This year, a broader spectrum of topics will be addressed through additional panel discussions, compared to last year which saw focus being placed on several presentations.

A glimpse of some of the booths established at the upcoming agri-investment forum and expo

Specialists will be available to provide crucial information on financing, women, and youth involvement in agriculture, agro-processing, and fertilisation among other topics.

A business-to-business pavilion will be established where entrepreneurs, investors, and private sector representatives from other countries will meet to consult.

“If you are an investor looking to finance some project in agriculture, you can definitely sign up and we will match you with potential entrepreneurs. If you are an entrepreneur and you are looking for an investment, we want to take a look at what you have. Even if you are looking to get into the CARICOM market, we will facilitate that,” Martin pointed out.

Meanwhile, the agro-processing section has approximately 150 spaces. The pavilion section will have 70 booths and will be divided into two areas to cater to the local and international exhibitors.

Of the eight executive booths available, only four are currently available.

“We want to give companies who want a more executive style of exhibiting their products and where people can come in and have one-on-one meetings there,” Martin stated.

Registration for the expo closes on October 5. Persons desirous of attending the forum or would like to be an exhibitor can register via www.agri.gy.

