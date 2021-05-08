Over 100 Soesdyke residents register for GOAL scholarships

-Min. McCoy urges them to seize the opportunity

Over 100 Soesdyke residents on Friday capitalised on the opportunity to pursue tertiary education through the Government’s 20,000 online scholarship programme.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Hon. Kwame McCoy met the prospective scholars during an outreach at the Soesdyke Primary School.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Kwame McCoy delivers his address during an outreach at the Soesdyke Primary School

The scholarships are organised jointly by the Ministries of Education and Public Service, offering 85 programmes through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) over the next five years.

Minister McCoy engaged the applicants and assisted them in registering for the programmes of their choice. In his address to the gathering, he said it was vital that they seize the opportunity to learn how to develop themselves and contribute to nation-building.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Kwame McCoy assists a resident of Soesdyke to register for a scholarship

“Many countries across the world are without such opportunities, and here it is in Guyana we have chosen this path, to be able to use the scholarships to empower educationally our people, and socially because when you have upgraded qualifications and education, it works to your advantage.

Even as empowering you as an individual, your social status in society, in your community, within your home, the admiration for the academic pursuits and achievements will grow,” Minister McCoy said.

The Minister said the GOAL scholarships initiative fulfils a promise the PPP/C Government made while on the hustings in 2020. He said the idea was birthed during interactions with Guyanese while the party was in Opposition, and it is among its top priorities since taking office.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Kwame McCoy assists this young woman with her application

“Just a few months into Government, though we took over a bankrupt economy and system that was so dilapidated, we were able to very quickly grasp an understanding of the situation, and we were able to use the resources, the little that was left, or the little resources that exist to fashion programmes that are key and are essential for our people and for the development of our society. And it meant that we had an understanding of what the priorities are,” he added.

Minister McCoy said while the PPP/C government is progressive, Guyanese were given few opportunities during the coalition’s time in office, and their welfare was neglected.

Persons waiting to register for the Government’s scholarships at the Soesdyke Primary School

“We had a ‘Because You Care’ cash grant for every child in the public school; it was $10,000 per child. When the Government of APNU/AFC came into power, they dismantled it; they took it away from our children.

And so, the programme ceased to exist. But what did they do with our money? That accumulative 1.6 billion Guyana dollars, which went to the children of this country, by giving them a $10,000 per child cash grant? It went into dietary. They took that money and put it to eat food in Government,” he said.

However, the Minister said, the PPP/C Government has made educating the people priority because it empowers the nation.

Meanwhile, in an invited comment, Ms. Amelia Kellman said her dream of becoming a forensic scientist is closer to becoming a reality with the Government’s scholarships.

Ms. Amelia Kellman

“I literally jumped for joy when I saw there were programmes on forensic science… This is a very great path that Guyana is heading down. I hope that the youths, the young people and even down to the old folks take this opportunity and just go for it,” she said.

Ms. Jewel McCurchin, who is hoping to pursue a career in optometry, also praised the Government initiative.

Ms. Jewel McCurchin

“I think it is a great opportunity for us as Guyanese because we really need something new in our country, something to get our youths going in terms of employment and those stuff and I think it is a very good step for Guyana.

We should all get involved because it can help us as individuals to be better persons of society and make Guyana a better place to be living in,” she said.

Ms. Joyann DeSouza expressed similar sentiments, saying the opportunity is timely.

Ms. Joyann DeSouza

“Thanks for it because I be waiting so long for this, so at least we get something now so we could do because I is a housewife. I does normally deh home. So, my kids them big, so I don’t have no one so… I tek the opportunity,” she said.

A section of the gathering during the outreach.

Minister McCoy is among several Ministers who are travelling across the country to inform the population about the scholarships and to encourage the people to apply. Additionally, at the close of the engagement, he appealed to the youth to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Minister McCoy said the Government continues to stake steps to obtain vaccines to safeguard the nation’s health as the pandemic prevails.