Over 120 Mon Repos residents receive second dose of Covid vaccine

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony has commended the Block 8 Development Group of Mon Repos for responding to the Government’s call to collaborate and promote COVID-19 immunisation.

During the exercise on Saturday, over 120 persons received their second doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

In an invited comment, Minister Anthony said, “It shows the power of working with community groups. Here it is we made that call and we are extremely pleased that this community group here, Block 8 Development Group heeded that call and has been able to work with the Ministry of Health.

We have provided the technical personnel, the vaccines and so forth but they did all the community organising and mobilising of people.”

Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Hon. Susan Rodrigues interacts with residents of Block 8 Mon Repos during a vaccination exercise in the community on Saturday

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Hon. Susan Rodrigues, who held a walkthrough of the community and distributed food hampers to less privileged individuals and families, also commended the group. The Minister said she too was impressed with the Block 8 group’s organisation, and the response to the activity.

“I’m very proud of the efforts that are being put into the vaccination drive from the community itself. This type of community effort you know, is exemplary and it would be wonderful if this can be replicated throughout the country,” Minister Rodrigues said.

During the vaccination drive, persons with disabilities were accommodated and given first preference. In this photo, a resident who has challenges walking is about to receive his vaccine in his car

Meanwhile, Chairman of the community group, Mr. Karamchand Jaikaran, told DPI that it was formed only a month ago and has a specific mandate of overseeing development of the community. He added that with the pandemic, it was only fitting to support the Government in its quest to achieve herd immunity by ensuring that more than 80 per cent of the population is immunised against COVID-19.

“I have been living in the community for the past 10 years or so and we have a few members who want to do a lot for the community, that’s where we actually started this exercise.

Resident, Ms. Lakshmi Lakshman was the first person to receive her second dose of the Sputnik V on Saturday

Concerning the COVID-19, we realised that vaccination is the only solution we have presently. So, we are going out sensitising the people in the community and even beyond the community to be vaccinated,” he said.

The Block 8 group’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Troy Edmondson, said it has seen quite an overwhelming response from villagers. He says another exercise will be organised soon.

The first person to receive her second dose of vaccine during the exercise, Ms. Lakshmi Lakshman, told DPI that she had no adverse symptoms after receiving her first dose.

Another resident, Ms. Dasmattie Balram recounted a similar experience. “I’m here for my second dose of the vaccine. The first dose, I did not have no symptom in spite of all the allergies that I have.”

Even as the Government appeals to the public to get vaccinated against Covid, it is set to receive two consignments of COVID-19 vaccines next week. The vaccines are being sourced from Russia and through the COVAX facility.