Over 1,200 GDF ranks trained in strengthening readiness, national security

More than 1,200 members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) underwent specialised training in 2025, underscoring the agency’s commitment to improving operational readiness, adaptability, and professionalism.

Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, made his remark in his address on Thursday at the opening of the GDF’s Annual Officers’ Conference for 2026.

Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan

According to Brigadier Khan, the training spanned a wide range of military, technical, academic, and leadership disciplines, strengthening the force’s ability to confront present and future challenges.

“These efforts reflect the evolving role of building a modern military, both as a guardian of sovereignty and as a partner in national development and resilience,” Khan said.

Beyond training, the GDF played a critical role in maintaining Guyana’s territorial integrity and supporting national security operations throughout 2025.

GDF provided joint support to the Guyana Police Force and other security agencies, contributing to what was described as the “safest and most secure environment for the conduct of Guyana’s national and regional elections since independence”.

Brigadier Khan further highlighted the Force’s expanding role in national development, including support for strategic infrastructure works such as the rehabilitation of airstrips to improve hinterland connectivity, emergency response capabilities, and economic activity through air transport.

On the regional front, he noted that trained GDF personnel were deployed in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations across the Caribbean, including St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, and Jamaica.

These missions, he said, helped restore homes, support displaced families, and reinforce Guyana’s commitment to CARICOM solidarity and collective resilience.

The Chief of Defence Staff also underscored significant academic achievements within the ranks, pointing to growing access to tertiary and postgraduate education as part of efforts to uplift personnel and add value to their service.

“Academically, ranks continue to access programs at external institutions, including the GOAL Programme, the University of Guyana, and just recently, Commander-in-Chief has directed the Digital School. And this really is to uplift their personal stature and to add more value in their service to our nation,” the Chief of Defence Staff revealed.

He described these advancements as milestones in the Force’s transformation into a capable, professional institution aligned with Guyana’s broader development agenda.

The conference is being held under the theme, “Transforming the Force to Better Confront the Nation’s Present and Future challenges by enhancing its Awareness, Adaptability and Agility capabilities.”