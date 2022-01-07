Over $127M contract signed for construction of NTC Secretariat

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and U. Balgobin Electrical and Construction Services, signed a contract today, to the tune of $127, 769, 540 for the construction of a National Toshao Council (NTC) Secretariat.

[from left] Contractor, Uvendra Balgobin, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Ryan Toolsiram and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, M.P.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, M.P., said this land mark project will allow for Amerindian leaders to have a formal structure to administer and conduct their business.

“The first people of Guyana will have the opportunity to now house their council, to administer and conduct their business in a location that will boast a building that they will have ownership … a more formal kind of structure, so that they can operate and administer the task and mandate entrusted to them under that act,” she said.

Minister Sukhai further stated that this project will also give the Amerindian people a place to voice and deal with concerns and challenges as it relates to Amerindian development.

signing of the contract

“For over a number of years now our government, through a legislative process, has provided for a legal platform through which the Amerindian village council and its leaders can have access to use their leadership. It’s an opportunity for them having a voice and to collaboratively, collectively deal with issues related to Amerindian development concerns, and of course their challenges,” the minister said.

The construction of the NTC building is set to commence within the next two weeks and should be completed in four months.