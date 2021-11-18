Over 20,000 public servants to benefit from 2021 salary increase

More than 20,000 public servants will benefit from the seven per cent salary increase announced on Thursday, by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for finance.

This was disclosed by Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag during an interview.

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, MP

“When you look at it holistically, government is investing heavily in the public sector and it is because the government has recognised that public servants are working very hard to keep the machine of government running,” the minister stated.

The increase in salaries is a manifesto promise made by the PPP/C Administration. It is coupled with a $400 million bonus for frontline workers.

Minister Parag said since taking office, the government has been making significant investments in the country despite a pandemic. The minister noted that while a large number of persons were laid off around the world, in Guyana, public servants continued to receive their salaries.

“Government has tried its utmost best to maintain a level of humanity in terms of having its public sector be stable. And today, we are seeing that the government is again investing in its country by giving a seven per cent increase and a $400 million that will go towards the pay-out for the frontline workers.”

Minister Parag said that government is delivering on its manifesto promises, adding that their investment in the public sector does not end with the salary increase. The minister noted that government will continue to work to improve the lives of all Guyanese.

Additionally, it was announced that the government will be rectifying the irregularities in salary scales across positions in the public sector. Provisions for that will be made in budget 2022. With that, Minister Parag said government has heard the cries of public servants and are acting on them.

“Government is assessing the availability of funds to now bring a structure to that disparity where persons in like post with like qualifications will be brought on the same level… we want to put a structure in place that will bring persons in like positions on the same level,” she stated.

The announcement of the measures adds to what government has been doing since taking office, to improve the lives of all Guyanese. The COVID-19 cash grant of $25,000 per household, year-end bonuses in December 2020 to frontline workers and disciplined services, an increase in old age pension and public assistance along with the reversal of punitive taxes are just a few to mention.