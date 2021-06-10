Over 29,000 households affected by recent heavy rainfall

– PM Phillips tells Parliament

– CDC continuing to monitor, provide support

Prime Minister, Hon. Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips says over 29, 300 households have been affected by recent heavy rainfall across the country.

The Prime Minister made this statement in his address in the 28th Sitting of the 12th Parliament, being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Lilliendaal.

Prime Minister, Hon. Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips addressing the National Assembly today.

He said based on the latest seasonal reports, it is estimated that the country will continue to experience above-normal rainfall during the period of June to August 2021. Specifically, there will be more days of extreme wet spells which could result in more flooding.

PM Phillips said the Civil Defence Commission’s (CDC) Emergency Response Mechanism will remain in place to help the nation through this disaster.

“Ongoing management of shelter operations at Kwakwani, Mapletown, Rockstone and supporting the establishment of an additional shelter in Hururu, Karawab, Tabatinga and in other communities as they see fit.

Continued on-the-ground support and assessments in Upper Mazaruni in Regions Seven and Eight.”

The Prime Minister said notwithstanding the challenging terrain of Regions Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) relief items have reached affected communities there.

“Under the stewardship of President [Dr.] Mohamed Irfaan Ali, our Government was swift in our response to flood-affected areas. Cabinet Members and other Government officials have conducted multi-stakeholder outreaches to affected communities throughout our country to make first-hand assessment of the situation, and to lead and to participate in the ongoing relief measures.

Mr. Speaker, in the wake of these devastating conditions, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has been exceedingly active in its shelter management, evacuation, and relief distribution efforts across the country. To date, CDC has distributed 19, 935 food hampers and 17, 529 cleaning hampers to affected persons as a form of emergency relief. A total of 201 persons have also been housed in shelters.”

PM Phillips also disclosed that a bank account has been established at the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited to facilitate flood response donations from members of the public.

Additional support is also being provided to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Two for the establishment of two shelters in the Pomeroon River.

PM Phillips said there has also been continued engagement with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency and other regional and international stakeholders for support to Guyana’s national flood response.