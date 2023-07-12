Over $30M earmarked to train Toshaos, treasurers in 2023

The government through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs has earmarked $36 million in its national budget to train Amerindian leaders and treasurers from various communities in 2023.



Minister, Pauline Sukhai made the disclosure at Region One’s Regional Toshaos/CDC Chairpersons Conference held over the weekend in the Mabaruma-sub district.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

Amerindian leaders were informed that since the PPP/C Administration’s assumption to office, millions of dollars have been expended to enhance the capacity of the leaders.



“This year again we will be doing training in some areas to enhance your capacity for managing and administering your affairs,” Minister Sukhai stated.

The leadership training is geared towards providing village leaders with knowledge in specific areas to help them achieve their community development goals. They will be trained in areas such asgovernance, roles and responsibilities of Village Councils by the Amerindian Act of 2006, and financial management.



Some 440 Toshaos and treasurers from 242 communities are expected to benefit from this leadership and governance training.



The ministry has received an allocation of $4.7 billion in the 2023 National Budget to advance development in all Amerindian communities across Guyana.



