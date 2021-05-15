Over 375 persons vaccinated against Covid

-after Strathspey youth group partnership with Ministry

Over 375 persons were on Saturday vaccinated at the Strathspey Vishnu Mandir, East Coast Demerara, when the Mandir’s Youth Foundation partnered with the Ministry of Health to host a second vaccination drive there to curb the spread of Covid.

Even before its scheduled 9 o’clock start, many people were already there waiting for the exercise to begin.

Strathspey and other residents assemble at the Strathspey Vishnu Mandir to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

The Foundation’s President, 14-year-old Timran Dookna told DPI the initiative stemmed from the Government’s call for partnerships with religious and other organisations to promote vaccination. It was a simple decision, she said, as part of her group’s mandate is to provide community service, to serve the elderly and the underprivileged.

Vaccination drive at the Strathspey Vishnu Mandir, ECD.

“Usually we do charity drives, helping, giving back to community, giving back to the society, and our country in which we are doing this drive here. Yes, technically, we are here to give charity.

President of the Strathspey Mandir Youth Foundation, Miss Timran Dookna.

The Government called and we were like, ‘okay, we can do this.’ And we have the support of the group and other members so we just did this to give back towards our country,” Miss Timran said.

Meanwhile, several persons who were vaccinated said they were eager for the opportunity to get immunised against COVID-19.

Vaccination drive at the Strathspey Vishnu Mandir, ECD.

Ms. Anita Singh, who is now fully immunised, said she took the vaccine because she did not want to die. “I want to live my life,” she said.

Vaccination drive at the Strathspey Vishnu Mandir, ECD.

Ms. Pearl Danraj, who acknowledged that initially she was hesitant, said the news reports of the severity of the disease caused her to change her mind about vaccination. She told DPI she felt much better and safer after taking her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination drive at the Strathspey Vishnu Mandir, ECD.

The Government has issued a call for private companies, groups and organisations to assist in the fight against COVID-19 by hosting vaccination drives at their offices or in communities. The Ministry of Health facilitates the process by providing the clinical staff and vaccines.