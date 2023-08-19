Over 5,000 residents to benefit from $1.2B Onderneeming water treatment plant

The $1.2B water treatment plant at Onderneeming that will serve more than 5,000 residents from Taymouth Manor to Supenaam, Essequibo Coast, is expected to be completed in April next year.

The project is funded by the Government of Guyana and is being executed by the Guyana Water Inc (GWI).

GWI Chief Executive Officer, Shaik Baksh (fourth left), Business Development Director, Jaigopaul Ram (fifth left) and Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailall (right) with technical officers working on the Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant

Toshiba Water Solutions, an international multi-disciplinary environmental services company headquartered in India has been awarded the contract.

GWI Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shaik Baksh, on an inspection visit to the project site on Friday was impressed with the work done thus far by the contractor.

The project is currently 30 per cent complete and every effort is being made to deliver it within the completion deadline, said Toshiba Water Solution Project Engineer, Amit Singh.

The plant is being built to have a capacity to supply some 10 million litres of water per day.

GWI Chief Executive Officer, Shaik Baksh speaks with Toshiba Water Solution Project Engineer, Amit Singh as others listen attentively

The construction of the treatment plant follows calls for greater access to treated water by Essequibo Coast residents, and Mr Baksh said the government is happy to deliver on a promise made to the people.

“This plant is one of two large plants that will be constructed on the Essequibo Coast. The other is at Maria’s Delight and together they will provide treated water to residents from Charity to Supenaam,” he said.

Some $1B will also be invested in the installation of transmission lines from Taymouth Manor to Supenaam to supply water to households within these areas. This project is already out to tender.

Apart from the treatment plant at Onderneeming, six others are currently under construction. These are at Parika, East Bank Essequibo; Parfaite Harmonie and Wales, West Bank Demerara; Caledonia and Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara and Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

A panoramic view of the worksite at the Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant

In addition, construction will commence on another five new treatment plants in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six.

GWI is committed to providing treated water to 90 per cent of the population by 2025, and in support of this vision, the Government of Guyana in recent years has been investing billions of dollars annually in the sector.

