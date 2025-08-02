Over $67B invested in Region One, fueling growth, improving livelihoods – PM Phillips

Within the last five years, the PPP/C Government has invested $67 billion in Region One, transforming lives through education, health, and Infrastructure, while driving growth of the local economy.

That was the message that Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips delivered during a public meeting in Port Kaituma on Saturday. Addressing a large gathering of residents, PM Phillips promised they will never be left out of Guyana’s development story.

“We have ushered in five years of sustained development for all the people of Guyana, and when it comes to development, there are no stepchildren, there are no cousins, we are all one PPP/C family bringing development to all the people of Guyana, including the people that did not vote for us and the people at Matakai, the people of Arokaka, the people at Matthews Ridge, the people at Port Kaituma. You will never be left out of any development plan that the PPP/C has in store for Guyana,” he emphasised.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips speaking at a public meeting in Port Kaituma on Saturday

In education, the prime minister noted that 814 young people from Region One are currently enrolled in the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme, while 320 teachers have also received training in the last five years.

To support the development of the region’s human resources, new nursery, primary and secondary schools have been constructed, offering students modern, comfortable and engaging learning environments.

Another section of the residents who gathered for the PPP meeting in Region One on Saturday

Beyond education, the prime minister highlighted extensive road construction across the region as part of the government’s commitment to improving the region’s road networks.

To further boost accessibility, the government acquired a new Indian Vessel, MV Ma Lisha, to ply the Port Georgetown to Region One.

“You said to us you had no proper ferry service, so we brought one for you, and now we are saying that even with the increased service, there is a need for additional ferry service, that is because of the growth in your community. A growth that is only made possible under the PPP/C government of Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali,” he stated.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan, Prime Minister Phillips, and other candidates gathered on stage for a large PPPC public meeting on Saturday in Region One

PM Phillips reiterated that the PPP/C government has delivered on its promise of inclusive development, ensuring that no community is left behind, regardless of political allegiance, and it will continue to do so.

“This is a government that ensures you share in the prosperity in Guyana,” he said.

He stated that the government has ensured that wealth generated from oil and gas is reaching all communities, even Port Kaituma.

From the sale of carbon credits alone, Guyana secured US$750 million, part of which is being disbursed directly to Amerindian villages to fund projects of their choice.

“Many of the Amerindian villages collected their money last year, the year before, this year and every year they will be collecting money to ensure that development and development of your choice is decided on and managed by you in your villages.”

Added to the perks of receiving carbon credit support, Amerindian villages, like coastland communities, are benefiting from the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant initiative and various medical assistance programmes, such as the spectacles voucher, $10,000 medical examination voucher, among others.

Importantly, PM Phillips said that the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant was introduced before Guyana’s oil production, but was discontinued between 2015 and 2020.

He noted that the PPP/C government restored it shortly after returning to office in August 2020.

Speaking of promises, the Prime Minister stated that the PPP/C Administration promised to increase the Old Age Pension when they resumed office in 2020, and now it has doubled.

“This is a government that delivers, not just promises. When you vote for the PPP/C, you vote for continued growth, you vote for the development of Guyana,” he said.