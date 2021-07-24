Over $9M given to children of Coomacka, Malali, Muritaro

– as Gov’t continues roll out of ‘Because We Care’

More than $9 million was today distributed to the parents and guardians of 531 children in three villages along the Demerara River in Region 10, as the Government continued the roll out of the ‘Because We Care’ and School Uniform and Supplies cash grants.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall MP led the distribution exercise in the villages of Coomacka, Malali and Muritaro.

Wayne Collins, a father of two said the reintroduction of programme is testimony to visionary leadership.

“The initiative that is taking place here is a good one, not just good for Coomacka, but for the entire country in terms of each child, each family will be able to receive $19,000…The Government of Guyana is doing a very good job. I want to thank the Minister. I know that my children are looking forward to this money,” Collins said.

Beneficiary, Wayne Collins

Yumona Fraser described the Government as “caring” after she uplifted her cash grant at the Coomacka Nursery School.

“I think this initiative is a great one from the Government of Guyana. I would like to say thank you to the Government, especially the Minister of Education. It’s just like the grant says, ‘Because We Care’. This is a caring Government and I’m thankful and I’m grateful for this cash grant.”

Shannrita Daniels is thankful for the disbursement of the cash grants. She collected $19,000 today for her child.

“I think it’s great because it’s helping out a lot…First I would like to thank him [President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali] for all he has done for us and he doing a good job.”

Beneficiary, Shannrita Daniels proudly poses with the $19,000 cash grant

Michelle Spencer who collected $57,000 says the money will be used to enhance learning her children.

“I feel good because it will be beneficial to my three children especially the one in secondary school. Seeing that is Covid, you know the online classes, so I’ll purchase a phone for him.”

Minister Dharamlall urged that the cash be utilised for the wellbeing of the children.

“The money is for the students, it’s not for the salon. It is not for the personal development of the parent. It is for the personal development of the child.”

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall MP

In Region Ten, 11,600 students will benefit from some $220 million in the ‘Because We Care’ and School Uniform and Supplies cash grants. The ‘Because We Care’ grant is $15,000, while the School Uniform and Supplies cash grant has been doubled to $4,000.