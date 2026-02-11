Panic alert system for women, at-risk schools, President Ali announces

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that, to confront domestic violence and school‑related gangs head‑on, the government is partnering with technology providers to build a dedicated alert system that will give at‑risk women and schools a stronger, additional layer of protection.

The president made this and a series of announcements during the opening of the Annual Police Officers’ Conference on Wednesday at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe on Camp Street, Georgetown.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers the charge to senior officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday morning

“We are working now with the technology providers to give us a technology that we can share with at risk women, at risk schools, which include a panic system that would allow for more effective support to schools, teachers, parents and women,” the president revealed.

He told the conference that reports from faith groups, parents, and school administrators show that a surge in student violence and possible gang-related incidents is becoming alarming.

President Ali highlighted that over 40 per cent of the Guyana Police Force and more than 90 per cent of teachers are women, emphasising that women are strong and capable, and the government should invest in technology to support them better.

“We have to deal with the growing gangs in our school system. We have to deal decisively with domestic violence and every crime against women. We have to launch a massive public education on issues surrounding rape and what constitutes rape,” the leader stressed.

While these systems are being introduced to curb gang threats, President Ali emphasised that enforcement measures alone are not enough. He called for young people to become “agents of change” while appealing to the force to help in this regard.

Senior officers of the police force listened to the president’s remarks

“We have to design a programme to start in the school system. We have to design a programme to help the church group, the Islamic youth groups, the Hindu society youth groups. We have to launch a massive public education programme,” the president added.

The conference is being held under the theme “Modern Policing for a Modern Nation: Integrating Technology, Innovation, and Leadership to Strengthen Public Safety and Trust.”