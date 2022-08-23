Parents advised to vaccinate their children against COVID-19

-schools reopening in two weeks

With schools set to be reopened in two weeks, parents are once again being urged to ensure their children are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony.

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony, explained that vaccines for adults and children are being administered at the fixed vaccination sites countrywide.

“My advice to parents is for them to take their children to these sites and get them vaccinated. So that in preparation for school when they go back to school, they are fully vaccinated,” Dr Anthony said during the COVID-19 update on Monday.

Child waiting in line to be vaccinated.

So far, some 7,681 or 7.5 per cent of children between ages five and 11 have been vaccinated with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, while 2,818 or 2.8 per cent of the age cohort received the second dose.

For children between ages 12 to 17, 35,542 or 48.7 per cent received the first dose. Some 26,049 or 35.7 per cent of that population has received the second dose of the vaccine.

Vaccine being administered to a child.

Earlier this month, Guyana received another 52,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine which will be used to protect children between the ages of five to 11.

The Ministries of Education and Health have been preparing schools to administer vaccines to students upon reopening.

“The ministry has been sending out letters to say that we are going to be doing a vaccination drive. And the parents would have to send back a consent form authorising that their child will take the vaccine,”he further noted.

Child being registered to be vaccinated.

The schools will inform the health ministry about the status of the consent forms, after which, a team will visit the schools to administer the vaccines.

“So, that is something that is going to continue when children return from school. And, in that way, once they are up to date with their vaccines, they would be protected from COVID.”

For parents who are hesitant about vaccinating their young children, Minister Anthony recommended that they consult with their doctors and also do their research.

Meanwhile, the minister lamented the decline in the number of adults being immunised, especially with the booster shot. He reiterated the need for everyone to be fully vaccinated and boosted.

He stated, “Now, if you’ve had a vaccine one year ago, and you didn’t come back to get a booster. Then, it’s not going to be very helpful. So, you have to be boosted, at least, every six months.”

Six new cases have been recorded over the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 386 persons with COVID-19 across the country. People who have signs and symptoms of the disease should be tested, while persons who are self-testing are advised to report positive results immediately.

For vaccination of adults over the weekend, 445,755 first doses and 345,481-second doses have been administered.

