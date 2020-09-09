Parents, grandparents overjoyed over return and increase of cash grant for school children

Citizens have voiced their contentment over the announcement of the return and increase of the “Because We Care” Cash Grant by the Government.

On Monday, His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, announced that the Government will be reintroducing and increasing the cash grant which was disbanded by the previous administration. The grant will be increased from $10,000 t0 $15,000 per child. In addition to this, uniform vouchers will be doubled to $4,000 per child.

The two measures which are included in the Emergency 2020 Budget will take effect from January, 2021.

Pensioner and grandmother, Olive Moonsammy, stated that this is a great initiative that will not only be beneficial for her granddaughter, but less-fortunate parents and guardians as well.

Shaundell Bess Brian Sharma Akesha Williams Olive Moonsammy Shakira McDonald

“I know it would be very helpful for those parents who are less fortunate than I am. It would be very much more beneficial to those people you know. At least their children will be having their uniform, their snacks, their books. I think it’s a very good idea,” Olive stated.

Brian Sharma, a resident from Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, is also happy to see such a programme being rolled out and also joined Olive, in saying that it would especially help those who are not financially stable.

“[Some] parents can’t afford certain thing[s] for their children, they got some homes can’t prepare a proper meal, you know, so [this is] very good,” Mr. Sharma said.

Shakira McDonald, stated that this is an initiative, she is especially thankful for since she has several grandchildren that look to her for support. Mr. McDonald also noted that each child being able to benefit, would ease a tremendous strain from off her shoulders.

“Somewhere at least we should be thankful because is nah one child is every child gon be getting it and duh would be nice…that’s not bad because they get some parents them alone got to do it,” said Mrs. Shakira.

“I feel very proud because it will help us to buy school clothes,” said Shaundell Bess, a resident of Beterverwagting, as she gestured to her niece and cousin who were in her company.

Mother of one, Akesha Williams applauded the move. While her child is not yet in school, she is still delighted to see others benefit.

Akesha stated “, I am grateful for what the Government is doing for us and I think that’s not a bad idea that he’s [the President] doing”.

The $10,000 “Because We Care” Cash Grant that started under the PPP/C Administration in 2014 but was later discontinued by the APNU+AFC in 2015.

Vice President, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Monday explained that the grant, which will amount to $2.5Billion in relief, will significantly ease the pockets of parents and guardians.