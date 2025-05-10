‘Partnership between Guyana, EU remains strong – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has highlighted that the robust partnership between Guyana and the European Union (EU) remains strong and enduring, built on shared values, mutual respect and a history of constructive cooperation.

The president said that the approach taken, by the PPP/C Administration and Ambassador René Van Nes of the EU Delegation to Guyana, is primarily responsible for the constructive and respectful relationship that Guyana and the EU have enjoyed over the past three years.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at the Europe Day Reception

He added that this approach was to build partnerships, enhance trust, and create opportunities, which are the features of the partnership that Guyana and the EU have been able to develop.

The president made these remarks during the Europe Day Reception hosted by the Delegation of the European Union in Guyana on Friday night.

He said that the current situation necessitates a deeper level of economic collaboration between Guyana and the EU.

Scene of the Europe Day Reception

“However, in a global order increasingly threatened by economic protectionism and unilateralism, it is imperative that both sides engage in meaningful dialogue aimed at recalibrating their relations to better address current and emerging challenges. Such engagement will help ensure that this vital partnership remains responsive and mutually beneficial in the face of shifting global dynamics,” the president noted.

President Ali conveyed Guyana’s sincere appreciation for the European Union’s unwavering support of its border controversy with Venezuela.

Scene of the Europe Day Reception

The EU’s steadfast advocacy for the principles of international law, reinforced by the recent declaration of the International Court of Justice, affirms Guyana’s long-held belief that differences must be handled through peaceful legal channels, rather than unilateral acts that threaten regional stability.

The European Union emerged as an international political and economic organisation founded on core values, including democracy, rule of law, freedom, equality and respect for human rights. These principles extend beyond EU boundaries, creating meaningful partnerships with various nations worldwide, including Guyana.

He continued, “As we navigate this transformative period in Guyana’s history, marked with unprecedented economic growth and development opportunities, we remain steadfast in our commitment to these principles. The rule of law is not merely an abstract concept, but as a bedrock upon which we are building our future. It guides our governance, our resource management, and our vision for an inclusive society where prosperity is shared by all Guyanese.”

President Ali pointed out that the enduring friendship between Guyana and the EU dates back to the signature of the forest convention and the subsequent Georgetown Agreement in 1975 which established the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of States.

Scene of the Europe Day Reception

Since then, the collaboration between Guyana and the EU has advanced across many sectors including trade and investment, grant and aid assistance, climate change, forestry, energy and information, communication and technology.

Furthermore, President Ali alluded to several notable developments that occurred in 2024, which exemplify Guyana and the EU’s commitment to maintain, strengthen and involve their partnership.

As such, Guyana became a signatory to the Samoa Agreement, joined the EU-LAC Digital Alliance, the announcement of KLM Royal Dutch Airline, which will commence direct flights between Guyana and Amsterdam in June 2025, processing the Schengen visas in Guyana and opening the French Embassy in Georgetown in 2025.

From the EU’s early role as a development agency that made significant contributions to Guyana’s infrastructure to its current engagement through the Global Gateway programme, President Ali said that their partnership has changed significantly over the past 53 years.

“We have evolved into true partners confronting common challenges. This revolution is exemplified by Guyana’s deep appreciation for the EU’s consistent support through grants and aid, investment and training and capacity building, all of which have significantly contributed to the country’s national development,” he highlighted.

President Ali said that Guyana is positively contributing to Europe’s energy security.

Every year, the EU continues to be one of Guyana’s largest trading partners, which is facilitated through the EU-CARIFORUM and the EU Economic Partnership Agreement in 2024.

He pointed out that the EU imports from Guyana were valued at US$9.7 billion.

More importantly, since the discovery of oil, there has been an increasing demand for Guyana’s crude, with that being the top export to the EU.

In 2024, 66% of Guyana’s crude was exported to Europe. In the area of climate change, Guyana commends the EU’s leadership.

Due to the EU’s partnership with Guyana, this commitment has materialised through its forest partnership memorandum of understanding (MoU) and a voluntary partnership agreement, aimed at promoting sustainable forest management and combating illegal logging.

Like the EU’s ambitious target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% below 1990 levels by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Guyana is in a net carbon sink, he stated.

“The shared commitment between the EU and Guyana has fostered active collaboration as we work together towards these critical environmental goals. You have certainly fulfilled the bold promises you made three years ago… These are all testament to our dedication and vision for our partnership” he said.

As Guyana prepares for national elections this year, President Ali said, “The European Union has been a steadfast defender of democracy. Guyana deeply values the EU’s principled support for democratic governance, transparency and the rule of law. We look forward to welcoming an EU Election Observation Mission to our upcoming elections and to continuing our collaboration in upholding democratic standards that serve the interests of all Guyanese.”

He added that the EU and Guyana have been working on an elaborate trade programme to build Guyana’s capacity to access a more diversified market in Europe.

He added, “We are very confident that with the type of infrastructure investment that we are putting in place for the agricultural expansion, especially in products like coconut, coconut water and the byproducts this also would be an important area for the trade expansion.”

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service Dr Ashni Singh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd, Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Guyana René Van Nes, members of the diplomatic community were also present.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

