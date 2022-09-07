Paving of the Grove/Diamond section of the EBH takes place tonight

Members of the public living in and beyond the Grove/Diamond area, and particularly those persons who may need to get to the AIRPORT for a FLIGHT, are being advised to make alternative arrangements or to do so earlier, as the PAVING and MILLING of the Grove/Diamond section of the East Bank Highway (EBH), will begin from 9 O CLOCK TONIGHT.

The road works began on Saturday, after the Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, made an intervention to ease traffic congestion in the Grove/Diamond area, by dispatching a works team to widen the road to facilitate a slip lane that will improve traffic efficiency along that section of the East Bank highway.

Works have been ongoing throughout the night since Saturday.

Minister Edghill is also expressing his appreciation to members of the public for their utmost understanding and patience, as the Ministry undertakes several developmental projects in various parts of the country, which may have disrupted daily travel routes and or caused traffic delays in some instances.

Specifically, the Minister would like to thank those persons who have been traversing the East Bank Highway daily, enduring long lines, congestion, and delays along the route, for their patience.

With regards to tonight’s PAVING and MILLING in the Grove/ Diamond area, the Minister is urging persons to adhere to all traffic advisories, signs, and directions, as the team works diligently to complete their task.

Again, the Minister expresses his regret for the inconvenience caused to persons using the East Bank Highway.

