Pensioners continue to laud Govt’s $25,000 cash grant, early pension book distribution

Pensioners from across the country are commending the government for the one-off $25,000 cash grant initiative, which they say will help cushion the economic impact of Covid-19.

The distribution process of the one-off cash grant

Speaking to DPI on Thursday, many of them expressed gratitude to the government for the grant, which will assist their households.

Anita Forde said she is thankful and hopes the government will continue to assist the elderly population.

“I have to thank the government really for giving it to us because … I particularly really need it and I ask God’s blessings on them for just giving it to us and we’ll be able to do something with it and we just hope that he will continue, the president will continue to help us out in some way or the other,” she said.

Pensioner, Anita Forde

Forde thinks the government’s move to issue the 2022 pension books at this stage is also a good and timely one.

“I think that is something wonderful, because when you have to go for books you got to be in a line, you got to wait so we have to all thank him for that too, that we can all have it now and we don’t have to wait until later … So, there are many things we have to thank him (the president) for….”

Kallowtie Soodu shared similar sentiments. “I feel nice, me glad me get am because me poor and me nah get nobody fuh give me nothing. At least me go get something, buy something, my tablet cause anywhere me go me gah get taxi because me deh hay, me can’t walk.” she said.

Meanwhile, Leon Williams said the cash will assist in purchasing medications, as he is currently unwell. “This $25,000 the government is giving in a grant at least it would come in a good benefit for me in this moment because at least I would buy some medication and so,” he said.

Pensioner, Leon Williams

Sheila Shaw also said the money will do a lot for her as she lives on her own. “I hope it will continue and things will get better… It will do a lot because I will know how to spend it because I don’t have a husband … I living alone so I will know how to handle the money.”

Sheena Greeves said, “I am very happy to know that they could share and give we the elderly something that we could buy up lil things in the home and I am so thankful because I say god doing it, and I thank the President for doing it in no other way but through Jesus Christ our Lord.”

Pensioner, Sheena Greeves

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security began the massive roll-out of the $25,000 cash grant for pensioners, public assistance recipients, and persons living with disabilities on Monday, October 4. Thousands from all across Guyana are expected to benefit from initiative with pensioners being able to collect their books for 2022 at the same time. The one-off vouchers will be valid until November 30, and persons are advised to encash them before the deadline.