Persons 60 years old and above to get COVID-19 vaccine

-as Ministry rolls out vaccination campaign

Elderly persons age 60 years and older can expect to receive their COVID-19 vaccines as the Ministry of Health prepares to roll out the next stage of its immunisation campaign.

During the COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Minister Hon. Dr Frank Anthony said his Ministry would be liaising with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security to identify those persons.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

“It’s going to be done throughout Guyana. I think the Ministry of Social Services has a very comprehensive database. It’s based on that database the pensions are being paid so they cover quite a lot of people and we’re going to be using that.”

Minister Anthony said in addition to administering the vaccines to elderly citizens in geriatric homes, systems would be put in place to visit the homes of individuals who are physically unable to visit the vaccination sites. While there is no specific age limit for persons to receive the vaccines, the Ministry is starting the process with persons above 60 years but as the country receives more doses, that number will be lowered.

“They would get it once they’re 60 years and above. So, the vaccines are going to be rolled out in different stages, first stages – health workers, all categories. Second stage, people who are older, so 60 years and, in the third stage, people with some form of underlying illness…After we have completed that, then we’re going to go to other persons in the population,” he explained. Later today, Guyana is expected to receive 20,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from the Government of China. Minister Anthony said a decision has not yet been taken by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to have members of the Cabinet vaccinated as the Government continues to put the safety and health of the Guyanese people first.