Persons encouraged to sign up for 150k coders initiative

Registration is ongoing for Guyanese across the country to be equipped and trained as computer programmers, software developers, among other skillsets as part of the 150k Guyana Coders Initiative (GCI).

For the next three years, 150,000 Guyanese 14 years and older will receive free instruction in the fundamentals of computer coding as part of this initiative.

This aligns with government’s transformative plans to make Guyana a centre for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) which will ultimately transform the nation into a hub for data services, data centres, and data banks.

resident, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, Director General of the Office of the Prime Minister of UAE, His Excellency, Abdulla Lootah, students, and other officials at the 150k coders launch in December 2022

This initiative was launched by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in December 2022.

It is a partnership between government and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This strengthens the existing commerce and technological advancement ties that exist between the two nations.

Following a number of meetings, workshops, and high-level field visits with leaders of both countries, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in March 2022.

During the launch, President Ali highlighted that this initiative will position Guyana as a key player in the global technology market.

“Today is important, it is about what Guyana 2030 will be and must be. The next eight years are very important years for Guyana, we are starting way behind the race, and if we are to adjust ourselves in this race in a straight-line manner, we will be way behind for decades to come…This step is about you taking our country forward in 2030 and beyond, ensuring that you are competitive, resilient, functional… ensuring that we as a country have the tools that will take us forward, and our economy is among the strongest,” President Ali highlighted during the launch.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during his address at the 150k coders initiative launch

In addition, the president declared that Guyana would be prepared to serve as a centre where members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) could gain from the initiative in the future.

Coding, also referred to as computer programming, is the process of carrying out a certain computation, typically through creating a functional computer programme.

This initiative aims to teach Guyanese the necessary skills to work as IT technicians, systems administrators, cyber security analysts, and other related positions which include animation, website creation, and software engineering.

A certificate will be issued upon completion of the programme and will be recognised by the UAE.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, Director General of the Office of the Prime Minister of UAE, His Excellency, Abdulla Lootah, and other officials at the 150k coders launch in December 2022

Upon completion of the programmes, top students can get scholarships for internationally recognised training programmes.

The chance to compete in regional and national coding competitions will be available to students. Top performers will also receive cash awards.

Students can register to study the course of their choosing at no cost and take online classes to earn a professional software development certification.

Persons can visit www.guyanacoders.gov.gy to enroll.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

