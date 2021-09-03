Pfizer Vaccination drive begins in Region Two

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination drive began today in Region Two at the Anna Regina Secondary School. First Lady Arya Ali along with the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand visited the school to observe the process and to commend parents for making the bold decision to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand with a student after she received her vaccine today

The vaccination drive in the region will continue tomorrow at the Aurora Primary and Secondary Schools, and on Monday September 6, 2021 at the Johanna Cecelia Secondary and the Charity Secondary school. On Tuesday, September 7, vaccination will take place at the 8th of May Secondary School and at the Kabakaburi Primary School the following day.

First Lady Arya Ali comforting a student by holding her hand as she was about to be vaccinated

Adolescents must be accompanied by their parent or guardian to be vaccinated. Parents must possess a form of identification and children must present a document with proof of age such as a birth certificate. We continue to encourage all Guyanese eligible to be vaccinated so that we can defeat COVID-19 together.