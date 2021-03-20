Phagwah COVID-19 Guidelines

Phagwah/ Holi will be celebrated on Sunday March 28th. As a result of continuing health concerns related to COVID-19, it is necessary to have some restrictions on the celebrations.

1. Phagwah events at the mandirs, including cultural programmes, chowtaal samelan and

satsangh/services, are allowed at 40% capacity. Mandirs are encouraged to utilize their outdoor spaces where available.

2. Socially distanced gatherings for the burning of Holika are allowed.

3. Large Phagwah events involving hundreds or thousands of persons are not allowed.

4. Phagwah gatherings on trucks, canters or other vehicles carrying alcohol are not allowed.

5. Persons are encouraged to celebrate within their home circles.

6. Masks must be worn at all times, six feet social distancing maintained along with frequent hand washing and sanitizing.