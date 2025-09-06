Plans underway for President Ali’s inauguration, in anticipation of official GECOM declaration

Plans are well underway to ensure the smooth hosting of the swearing-in ceremony for the Ninth Executive President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, as he assumes office for a second term.



In anticipation of an official declaration by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), the ceremony will take place on Sunday, September 7, at 10 AM at State House.



With thousands of guests expected to attend, persons are asked to be seated by 9:30 AM. Robust security measures have been implemented to ensure the safety and comfort of all. As part of these measures, the carrying of weapons, including licensed firearms, is strictly prohibited.

Guests are also kindly advised not to bring bags and to limit personal items to essentials only. This will allow for smoother security checks and a more efficient entry process. Visitors to the State House will be accommodated at the Carmichael Street entrance.

Adequate parking will be facilitated along the eastern and western carriageways of Carmichael Street, as well as beyond Camp and Vlissengen Road, for persons attending the cultural ceremony on the seawall.



At the swearing-in ceremony, the President will give a feature address, which will mark the beginning of his second term in office. Following immediately after the inauguration at State House, the President, accompanied by a Joint Services procession, will head to the Kingston Seawall Esplanade for a brunch and cultural display from 11 AM to 1 PM.