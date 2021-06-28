Plant more and stockpile for disaster Itabac residents told

-Min. Sukhai delivers flood relief hampers

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai today told residents of Itabac, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), to increase their agricultural production to cater for disasters.

Minister Sukhai said the community must begin stockpiling farine for rainy days, as it has a long shelf life.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai

“You just can’t live for today or one month or two months, you need to plan well. We need to think long term…Let us work to secure food security,” Minister Sukhai said.

The Minister made this statement when she delivered 20 food hampers to flood-affected persons in Itabac.

Some 53 hampers were sent to Region Eight to buttress the effects of flooding in Itabac. But due to the airstrip in the village being waterlogged, the aircraft could not carry all.

“This 20 is just the first batch. On Tuesday you will have another 33 landing here for you, so your village council can go ahead and give those who are here, who need the hampers and the remaining will get theirs on Tuesday.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai (third from right) delivers hampers to members of the Itabac Village Council

So, when you see your neighbour getting a hamper and you didn’t get, your Government did not forget you, it’s just that your airstrip could not bring in all at the same time. It is small and it was not in a good condition today.”

The villagers told Minister Sukhai that most of the farms in the village have been completely destroyed.

Corn, cassava and paddy, are the main crops in Itabac.

The Minister implored the villagers to utilise the farine factory in the village to ensure there is always extra food.

She noted that Government will always support Guyanese in need.