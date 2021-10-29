PM encourages support for Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Appeal

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips today encouraged Guyanese to support the Salvation Army’s Annual Christmas Kettle Appeal so that the organisation could continue to assist vulnerable Guyanese, many of whom were severely affected by the economic challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Phillips, who represented President Ali at the launch of the annual fundraising drive at the Umana Yana, also made the first donation on behalf of the Government, and then on behalf of his family and himself.

In his remarks, he underscored the importance of the private sector and the Government developing strong partnerships with the Salvation Army.

“As the novel coronavirus continues to bring unfolding challenges, the pressures will intensify. Strong partnerships, therefore, become ever more critical at these times as an increase in demand will no doubt weigh on your existing mandate…as a Government, as businesses and as individuals, we must ensure that we provide that support so that you can continue to create that powerful arm of care and assistance in society”.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the organisation for its long and outstanding humanitarian service and lauded its drug rehabilitation programme.

“Your unrelenting efforts that span over 25 years of helping to win the fight against drug abuse has resulted in hundreds of people regaining their lives and shedding the burden of addiction…the many stories that can be heard from these and countless other recipients of your compassionate efforts through all your programmes are a resounding reason for the continued support of your cause”.

Divisional Commander of the Salvation Army, Major Matignol Saint-Lot said that the Salvation Army is seeing an increase in its requests for assistance from vulnerable citizens and thanked the Government and the corporate community for its current support.

Chairman of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, Mr Edward Boyer and several beneficiaries of the services of the Salvation Army were also at the launch.