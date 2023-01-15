PM hands over $3.5M to rebuild homes damaged by landslide

– addressed numerous concerns by Linden communities

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, who is performing the functions of President, handed over a total of $3.5m to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) to further assist in the reconstruction of homes for the displaced Bob and Fraser families.

The homes were damaged by landslides last year at Poker Street in Wismar, Linden.

“Every year my office is allocated money for special projects. So, I decided to treat this as a special project.”

During the simple handing over ceremony, the Prime Minister stated that he is “happy that the project has started” and promised to work along with the families affected.

“We know what happened, and at the end of the day we want to see you back in your own homes. We’re working together to get you back into your homes.”

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Dwight John, who accepted the cheque on behalf of the Region, stated that the people of Poker Street, particularly those whose homes and means of subsistence were directly impacted by the landslide, welcomed and appreciated the support.

During the Prime Minister’s visit to Linden, he also met with residents of Second Phase Wisroc, whom he assured that their community and by extension, Region 10, will not be left out of the transformational development that is taking place in Guyana.

“We are looking for investors to create opportunities in Linden. I can assure you that Linden will not be left out of any development.”

Several issues, including security, small business grants and loans, scholarships and education, ICT connectivity, job opportunities, and road construction, were discussed with the Wisroc residents.

The acting Head of State also committed to addressing ICT issues, which falls under his purview.

In addition, a working group will be formed to follow up on scholarship applications for youths in the region.

This includes a visit to Linden by the GOAL team.

The Senior Government Official also paid a visit to West Watooka, where he toured the community, interacted with residents and listening to their concerns.

During his visit, he assessed the area’s deplorable back road while residents raised issues such as small farmer assistance, small business grants and loans, and infrastructure development.

The Prime Minister assured residents that the Government will continue to allocate funds for the rehabilitation of roads including several in the region.

He subsequently concluded his visit with a meeting with residents of Block 42 Mackenzie, Linden.

Here, he was also informed of concerns over the development of the local road system, as well as the occupancy and distribution of lands in the area.

PM Phillips also cleared up boundary disputes through consultation with locals, enabling the first access road which was budgeted for in the 2022 Budget to the tune of $37,000,000 to be completed.

He reaffirmed the significance of Linden and added that the issues raised would be dealt with both the regional and national levels of Government.

“Linden is part of the development plan in terms of the infrastructural development for Guyana. So basically, all the issues that were raised, will be followed up by the subject minister and ministry.”

