PM impressed with Inter-District kayaking competition in Linden

The 3rd Annual Inter-District Kayaking competition was inaugurated by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips in front of the Watooka Guest House in Linden, Region 10 on Saturday.

Originally intended as an inter-school competition, the event has evolved into a national competition, attracting competitors from various districts. District Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) kyakers are defending their title.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips

In his feature address, Prime Minister Phillips praised Dr Deon Anderson, the founder of Elite Kayaking and Nature Tours, for conceptualising the unique sporting event. He encouraged further development of the sport.

He expressed hope that kayaking and canoeing could potentially bring home a gold medal from the Olympics, emphasising greater focus, and investment in this sporting event.

“We’re trying with athletics, we’re trying with boxing, but we need to place a lot of focus on kayaking and canoeing,” PM Phillips expressed.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of adhering to the competition’s rules and safety regulations, while congratulating the participants for taking up the challenge.

“As far as I am concerned…all of you are winners but the best team will emerge and take home the trophy,” he stated.

PM Phillips interacted with participants from the various districts

Anderson also expressed his anticipation for the event, highlighting that it provides a platform for students to display their talents nationally.

Following the opening, Prime Minister Phillips engaged with participants and attendees who came to witness the grand competition.

The event is sponsored by various entities including the Ministries of Education and Tourism, Industry and Commerce, SLB and the 2024 title sponsor – ExxonMobil Guyana.

This event, which has become a calendar event in Guyana has the potential to boost the nation’ tourism sector. Sixteen districts in Guyana will compete for championship honours, with teams in four categories: under 14, under 16, under 18, and open.

Spectators in their numbers gathered to witness the grand event

