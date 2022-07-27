PM Phillips appoints Col Nazrul Hussain as Director-General of CDC

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, today officially announced the appointment of Colonel (Ret’d) Nazrul Hussain as Director-General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

The announcement was made during an officiating ceremony at the CDC headquarters in Thomas Lands.

Colonel Hussain, who retired in 2019, has 35 years of service in the Guyana Defence Force. He is trained and has both local and overseas experience in disaster management.

The experienced Hussain also functions as the Director of the Covid-19 Task Force Secretariat.

During today’s ceremony, Colonel Hussain pledged to “do my best as the Director General”.

Prime Minister Phillips, under whose purview the CDC falls, said that Guyana’s development drive would bring new challenges to the Commission and that the CDC would continue to play an important role in navigating the country through those challenges.

He noted that Colonel Hussain brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new portfolio and is committed to strengthening disaster risk management and the functions of the commission.

The occasion was also used by the Prime Minister to underscore the importance of the commission, the scope of its work and the teamwork needed to execute its objectives.

The Prime Minister, who is currently fulfilling the role of President, also expressed the Government’s appreciation to the outgoing Director-General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, who retired earlier this year.

“As the Prime Minister with the responsibility for disaster risk management in Guyana, I would personally like to thank Colonel Craig for his service not only to the Guyana Defence Force, but also to the Civil Defence Commission. We are thankful for his service, particularly as Director General before he chose to retire.”

The Prime Minister also announced that Major Loring Benons would continue to serve as the Commission’s Deputy Director-General.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

