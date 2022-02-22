Search

PM Phillips arrives in New York for Guyana’s 52nd Republic Anniversary celebration

Staff Writer Staff WriterFebruary 21, 2022

Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips has arrived in New York for Guyana’s 52nd Republic Anniversary celebrations on Tuesday, February 22.

The Prime Minister will be joined by Minister of Local Government and RegionL Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall, Minister of Public Service, Hon. Sonia Parag and Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud.

Guyana’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Samuel Hinds is also in New York for the event.

The Prime Minister and delegation will also participate in Diaspora  Engagement activity as part of a commitment of the PPP/C Government to aggressively include the diaspora in national development.

