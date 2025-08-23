PM Phillips commissions 0.60 MW grid-forming solar photovoltaic farm in Leguan

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips commissioned the 0.60-megawatt grid-forming solar photovoltaic (PV) farm in Leguan, Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three), earlier Friday, which marks another major step in Guyana’s renewable energy drive.

During the feature address at the commissioning ceremony, the Prime Minister underscored that the event was a testament to the Government’s commitment to sustainable energy and people-centred development.

“There is one thing we can all agree on today: Leguan, like every community across our country, is proof of what real, transformative progress and holistic people-centred development looks like. I wish to state unequivocally that this progress is a direct result of the vision, policies, and initiatives that your Government, the PPP/C Administration, is putting into action”, the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips and a worker test the 0.60 MW grid-forming solar photovoltaic farm in Leguan

Prime Minister Phillips emphasised the importance of energy security for the people of Leguan.

He said, “Today, Leguan joins Wakenaam as one of the two islands in Guyana that has achieved energy security. This new facility means that you now have 24/7 electricity, no restrictions, and the assurance that your energy needs will be met at a reduced cost. This is a promise we made to the people of Guyana, and today we are delivering it here in Leguan.”

The facility was specifically designed to optimise efficiency, allowing Leguan to operate on solar power and battery storage for approximately 10 designated hours daily—significantly reducing reliance on diesel generators.

PM Phillips and other workers present in Leguan, Region Three

With sufficient sunlight and battery capacity, the system has the potential to provide uninterrupted power around the clock.

The prime minister linked the commissioning to Guyana’s broader energy strategy. He reiterated that energy security, climate security, and food security are key pillars of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS 2030), championed by President Irfaan Ali and his administration.

“Our goal is simple. We are creating real benefits for every Guyanese by expanding clean and reliable energy across the country”, he said.

He stressed that energy access is not just about affordability, but also about unlocking economic potential for Leguan’s residents.

0.60 MW grid-forming solar photovoltaic farm in Leguan

PM Phillips said, “With reliable power, Leguan has no excuse now but to encourage more investments and economic activity. Cottage industries can expand. Tourism can be developed. The private sector, regional authorities, and the NDC must now work together to make this happen. I look forward to the day when Leguan becomes a recognised tourist destination where Guyanese at home, in the diaspora, and visitors from abroad can come and enjoy the island’s culture, cuisine, and natural beauty.”

The Leguan solar PV farm features a 600-kilowatt-peak solar array and a 1,200-kilowatt-hour battery energy storage system. Valued at G$292.1 million, the project was implemented by the Guyana Energy Agency in partnership with Digiflic Controls India Private Limited.

It is expected to reduce diesel usage by approximately 1,400 drums annually, resulting in long-term financial savings and lower carbon emissions. Prime Minister Phillips also highlighted the Government’s efforts to shield Guyanese from rising global fuel prices while investing in sustainable infrastructure.“That’s a promise we made to the people of Guyana, that we will provide energy security, and we will do it efficiently.

As a government, we did not increase electricity rates, even when fuel prices went up by 64% in 2023 and 2024. Instead, we found the resources to give GPL to cushion those costs.

This is the type of leadership we are committed to, delivering development in every community.”This project marks Guyana’s third grid-forming solar farm. The first, a 0.65 MW facility, was commissioned in Mahdia in 2024.

The second, a 750 kWp solar farm led by GPL, was commissioned in July 2025. Together with earlier projects in Lethem and Bartica, these facilities have already reduced diesel consumption by more than 12,500 drums.