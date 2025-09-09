PM Phillips highlights indigenous empowerment at Amerindian Heritage Culyural Extravaganza

— says heritage is a living force shaping Guyana’s present and future

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips used his first public address following his swearing-in for a second term to spotlight the Government’s commitment to Indigenous empowerment and inclusive development.

Speaking at the 2025 Amerindian Heritage Cultural Extravaganza, hosted by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs on Monday evening, he described the importance of heritage in Guyana’s development.

“Heritage is a living, breathing force that continues to shape our present and, most importantly, our shared future. It is a heritage of stewardship, teaching us to live in harmony with our environment. It is a heritage of community, reminding us that our greatest strength lies in unity and mutual respect.”

Prime Minister Phillips described the nation’s Indigenous peoples as custodians of Guyana’s forests and key partners in climate action. He announced that under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), Indigenous communities will receive no less than 15 percent of all carbon credit revenues — a direct investment in their stewardship and contribution to global environmental protection.

He also addressed land rights, calling them fundamental to the Government’s development agenda. The resolution of outstanding claims will be accelerated, he said, to ensure security of tenure and provide communities with the foundation to build sustainable futures.

The Prime Minister confirmed that the Amerindian Act will undergo a comprehensive revision, developed in collaboration with Indigenous leaders. The updated legislation will modernise governance frameworks, strengthen autonomy, and protect rights for generations to come.

On capacity-building, the Prime Minister outlined plans to expand the Community Support Officer (CSO) programme.

Officers will be retrained, upskilled, and provided with increased stipends.

Education remains a key priority, and Prime Minister Phillips explained that new schools and dormitories are being constructed to guarantee universal access to secondary education in the hinterland. “Every child, regardless of geography, must have the opportunity to pursue quality learning and compete in a modern economy.”

Healthcare delivery was also addressed. Phillips spoke of the continued rollout of telemedicine centres and the equipping of health posts with essential tools and transport — measures designed to close the gap between coastal and interior communities.

Turning to economic development, the Prime Minister outlined support for community-led initiatives in agriculture, agro-processing, and sustainable tourism. Training, market access, and enterprise support will help villages transition from subsistence to surplus.

“We will ensure communities have the tools and opportunities to process their own crops, add value, and create products that can be sold both locally and internationally.”

He also spoke of tourism as a driver of employment and economic resilience. Communities will be supported in developing products that reflect their natural and cultural heritage, from traditional crafts and cuisine to wildlife tours and immersive cultural experiences.

“We will assist in the design and marketing of multi-village tourism circuits, creating opportunities for communities to benefit directly from Guyana’s growing tourism sector.”

Throughout his remarks, Prime Minister Phillips emphasised that the Government’s development strategy is being shaped through direct engagement with village councils and Indigenous leaders. It is a collaborative process, built from the ground up.

He also reflected on the significance of Amerindian Heritage Month — not only as a celebration of culture, but as a moment to strengthen national partnership.

“Preserving your cultural heritage remains integral to your development, and it is the foundation upon which your communities are built. Our Government is committed to working with you to preserve and promote your heritage while ensuring that no community is left behind in Guyana’s progress.”