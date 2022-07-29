PM Phillips meets with Reparations Committee Chairman, African Royal Delegation

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, today met with Guyana Reparations Committee Chairman, Dr Eric Phillips and a visiting African Royal Delegation from South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho who are in Guyana for Emancipation celebrations 2022.

The delegation indicated that their fundamental goals are to foster cultural exchange, education and development; explore regional economic integration, and strengthen the relationship between Africa and the Caribbean, particularly in their own efforts to establish bilateral relations with nations whose populations have African lineage.

During the discussion, Prime Minister Phillips informed the delegation that Guyana is a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious society that values all of its citizens, including Afro-Guyanese, and the role their forefathers played in Guyana’s development.

The senior government official also explained that the concept of ‘One Guyana’, which has been a key area of focus for the Government, is based on mutual respect for society’s ethnic, religious, and social groups. Respect, he contended, broadens the space for diversity by accepting differences and allowing all Guyanese to see themselves as equal members of society.

“African Guyanese have played a pivotal role in the development of Guyana and continues to be essential to the overall development of this country.”

His Highness Paul Jones Eganda led the African envoy, which included Her Royal Majesty Queen Cynthia Khamulo Mzilikazi III; Her Royal Highness Queen Ameenata Asaleh II; Her Royal Highness Princess Precious Lindiwe Nthibogelang; Her Royal Highness Princess Tshepi Motloung and Lady Mpho Dindi among other members.

The theme of Emancipation Day 2022 is: “Celebrating the enduring African spirit by cultural expression”.

