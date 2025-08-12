PM Phillips rejects Norton’s false claims on Linden electricity subsidies

The Office of the Prime Minister strongly rejects and condemns the false and irresponsible statements made by Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, who has sought to mislead the people of Linden into believing that a re-elected People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government would remove the electricity subsidies currently enjoyed by the community.

The facts are clear and indisputable: since August 2020, the Irfaan Ali administration has provided over $13.8 billion in electricity subsidies to Linden, Ituni and Kwakwani. This unprecedented investment has shielded residents from the full impact of rising global fuel prices and ensured the continued delivery of affordable power.

The government’s commitment to Linden’s energy security goes beyond maintaining subsidies. Earlier this year, a US$22.5million contract was signed for the construction of the largest solar farm in Guyana’s history, a 15-megawatt facility in Linden. This project will deliver clean, reliable, and sustainable energy, reducing dependence on imported fuel and strengthening the town’s long-term economic future.

Mr Norton’s claims are nothing more than political fearmongering. They are designed to distract from his party’s poor track record in office, during which Region 10 received only $4.2 billion over five years under the APNU+AFC. They are also designed to cleverly but bare-facedly mask the shame of taking away electricity and water subsidies from our senior citizens and the school cash grant from the nation’s children, including the children of Linden and Region Ten.

In contrast, the PPP/C government has invested $122.6 billion in Region 10, all of this during this term alone, amounting to nearly 30 times more than the opposition delivered, in addition to the restoration and increase in the children’s grant, restoration of the pensioner’s subsidies, and removal of the more than 200 taxes and fees placed as an albatross around the necks of Guyanese, including the good people of Linden.

While the APNU+AFC allowed critical infrastructure like the Soesdyke–Linden Highway to deteriorate and failed to address the region’s growing electricity needs, the PPP/C has acted decisively to expand energy capacity, commence the full construction of the integrated highway corridor connecting Georgetown to the economic powerhouse Brazil, through Linden, overhaul the entire municipal roads network of the town, empower thousands of residents with house lots and titles, build new schools, and create economic empowerment opportunities across Linden and the wider Region 10 through community-based infrastructure contracts, among other initiatives.

The government’s record is one of delivery, not empty promises. Every paved road, new classroom, upgraded health facility, empowered new local contractor, and subsidised electricity bill since 2020 is proof of the PPP/C’s unwavering commitment to the people of Linden.

The Office of the Prime Minister assures residents that electricity subsidies will remain in place under a re-elected PPP/C government. Any suggestion to the contrary is a deliberate attempt to mislead and a clear indication that the Opposition has no credible plan for the future of Linden.

Lindeners will decide on September 1 whether they want to continue on a path of development, investment, and opportunity, or return to neglect, stagnation, and deception.

Mark Phillips

Prime Minister

Cooperative Republic of Guyana