Police training centres to offer CSEC, other classes to youths, vulnerable groups

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is strengthening its community relations through several strategic initiatives which aim to bridge existing gaps between the force and citizens.

Integral in the process, is the establishment of computer training centres which will not only provide training to police officers, but will be extended to youths, single parents and other vulnerable groups.

Deputy Commissioner (ag), Calvin Brutus made the disclosure during a recent interview with DPI.

“Our plan is to have centres across the country to facilitate this initiative. The other reason, and very important in our community relation drive, is to establish these computer centres to train youths, under privileged and young adults, single parents or anyone who is keen on developing themselves in skills and training programmes that are going to be offered through these centres,” he explained.

The centres will offer free Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) training in five subjects inclusive of Maths and English, as well as provide support to CSEC students in the preparation and printing of school-based assessments (SBAs), to reduce the expense faced by parents.

The GPF has also partnered with the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) to establish reliable connectivity at all the centres, specifically in rural areas. In the absence of internet, MIFI, which is a wireless router that acts as a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot will be established.

Computer centres are set to be established in Spring Lands, Berbice. The area was earmarked to cover Region Six, removing the inconvenience of transportation, and is expected to be completed before year- end.

The centre located at the Central Police Station covers the Boland to East Bank Berbice area. The centre at Adventure covers the middle portion to Eversham. On the West Side of Berbice, Blairmont and Fort Wellington are earmarked to have centres.

Region Five will have its third centre established at Mahaicony. The centre at the Cove and John Police Station is expected to be completed soon. The GPF is awaiting a shipment of computers to furnish five centres.

Further, a centre will be established at Mahaica to cover the stretch between Mahaicony and Cove and John.

Another is being constructed at Diamond, East Bank Demerara and is expected to also be completed before year -end. The centre at the Timehri Police Station covers the East Bank corridor.

In Region Three, centres are being established at Parika, La Grange and Leonora, with works expected to be completed shortly.

A building was identified in Charity, Region Two to be retrofitted to facilitate another centre in the region. Next year, the GPF is looking to establish a centre at the Aurora Police Station. The Richard Fical Police Training College has the only computer centre in the region.

Lands have been identified in Mabaruma, Kumaka, Bartica, Mahdia and Lethem to have centres established. The force is in the process of finalising the process of attaining ownership of these lands.

By the end of June 2023, all computer centres will be fully operational.

