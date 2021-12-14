Pomeroon mostly impacted by ongoing rainfall – Minister Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, M.P, said while several communities countrywide are affected by the ongoing rainfall, Pomeroon in Region Two is mostly impacted.

Providing an update on the sideline of the 32nd Sitting of the Twelfth Parliament on Monday, Minister Mustapha said the situation is currently being monitored by the Agriculture Ministry and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

Minister Zulfikar Mustapha engaging a resident from Ruimveldt during an assessment visit to several pumps and sluices in Georgetown.

He said the CDC will soon distribute cleaning materials and food hampers to affected residents.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Sunday, activated a cabinet level task force to respond to the current rainy season and potential flood impacts across Guyana.

“As a member of the task force that was set up by the President, I am responsible to ensure all the drainage facilities are in order and pumps and kokers are operable,” Minister Mustapha said.

The Agriculture Minister said the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has put systems in place, which saw water receding successfully in many communities.

Operator opening the sluice door.

He added too, that engineers were deployed to strategic areas nationwide, to monitor the level of water, specifically in the city.

“We know that the city council always had issues with the operating of the pumps there. I have assigned three engineers within Georgetown to ensure that these structures, pumps and equipment are operating in a timely manner.

What we also did boosted the capacity in Georgetown. We have increased the capacity at the Commerce Street sluice by 100 per cent,” the minister added.

He called on local bodies to ensure the drains and canals in the areas are cleared.