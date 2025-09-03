PPP/C captures majority of votes in District Two

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has released the declared results of the Returning Officer for District Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), which shows a clear victory for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

According to the figures, the PPP/C secured 17,478 votes, surpassing its nearest competitor, which received 7,400 votes.

Other parties lagged considerably, with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) obtaining 1,835 votes, the Alliance For Change (AFC) recording 91 votes, and the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) earning 147 votes.

Citizens waiting to cast their vote

The total number of valid votes cast was 26,951, while 27,217 people appear to have voted in the district.

This decisive win in District Two cements the PPP/C dominance along the Essequibo Coast region. The large margin demonstrates ongoing support for the incumbent government in this area, even as the national tally continues to be updated.

GECOM is yet to release its final national results, but these declared results provide an early indication of the voting patterns shaping the 2025 elections.