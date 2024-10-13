PPP/C gov’t expands opportunities for small contractors

– VP stresses warning against procurement breaches

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has reiterated its commitment to creating more opportunities for small contractors, while stressing the importance of adherence to procurement laws.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo addressed contractors at the Arthur Chung Conference Center on Friday (October 11, 2024), outlining the government’s efforts to ensure that the benefits of Guyana’s ongoing development are shared widely, while warning against corruption in the contracting process.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo addressing contractors at the Arthur Chung Conference Center on Friday

Speaking to a packed audience, Jagdeo emphasized that the government is providing unprecedented opportunities for smaller contractors to participate in public projects. “We’ve gone around the country and created these opportunities. Today, there are a substantial number of contractors getting work. We want you to succeed,” he said. The Vice President noted that the government has implemented systems to help smaller firms compete and grow.

However, Jagdeo was firm in his warnings about procurement violations, making it clear that corruption and substandard work would not be tolerated. “We are intolerant of breaches of the procurement laws,” Jagdeo warned. “We’ve seen cases where people have created multiple companies to cheat the system, and evaluators sometimes don’t do their jobs properly, or they corruptly recommend someone who isn’t eligible. We’re fighting this.”

Jagdeo’s remarks also touched on the integrity of the work being done. “If you get paid, you need to do quality work. We won’t tolerate shoddy work, especially when engineers are paid off to pass faulty projects,” he stressed. Jagdeo warned that contractors who deliver poor-quality work not only damage their own reputation but also tarnish the government’s name, since the public often blames the administration for poorly executed projects. “They won’t know your name; they’ll say it’s PPP, and that reflects on all of us.”

The Vice President also addressed allegations from the Opposition about favouritism in the allocation of contracts. He pointed out that under the previous APNU+AFC administration, the contracting process was dominated by a select few, leaving ordinary citizens without access to opportunities. “We’re focused on inclusion,” Jagdeo explained, recalling instances of single contractors receiving massive projects under the former administration.

Jagdeo’s speech was not just about warnings. He emphasized the government’s clear plan for Guyana’s future, explaining how they are committed to both immediate and long-term development. He outlined projects focused on roads, community lighting, recreational facilities, and overall infrastructure development that are part of the government’s broader vision for the country’s transformation.

“We are working to ensure that every community road is done, that our recreational facilities are upgraded, and that we’re putting in place systems that will allow the country to keep pace with its rapid growth,” Jagdeo noted.

The Vice President made it clear that the government sees all Guyanese — regardless of race, religion, gender, political affiliation or any other differentiating factor – as part of this vision, and that success would depend on contractors making the most of the opportunities they have been given.

Jagdeo encouraged contractors to take responsibility for their projects, manage their resources wisely, and focus on quality. “We’re giving you a foot in the door. Now it’s up to you. You have the chance to grow, but it requires effort and integrity,” he said.

The government’s message is clear: there are ample opportunities for small contractors to thrive under the PPP/C administration, but the rules must be followed, and quality must be delivered. In doing so, all Guyanese will benefit from the country’s development.

