PPP/C Gov’t has more experience, competence – VP Jagdeo

Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo said on Saturday that the prudent choice for government, over the next five years is the People’s Progressive Party, that is characterised by progress and development.

Speaking to a roaring crowd in Bartica on Saturday, Dr Jagdeo outlined that the track record of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Brigadier Ret’d Mark Phillips is unmatched by the presidential hopeful in the opposition.

The vice-president outlined that for “many years, [Dr Ali] was a competent Minister before he became the president. He’s been able to lead our country on the international stage…He’s brought together people of diverse races and he’s kept us safe from Venezuela be ause he’s respected globally.”

Describing PM Phillips, Dr Jagdeo said “Mark Phillips was the head of the army. He too has experience in commanding people.”

However, he said the track record of the opposition is dysmal.

He affiremd, “How could you ever entrust the future of our country, of your children in the hands of people who have absolutely no experience? You will not hire them to run a small business you have, muchless run our country.”