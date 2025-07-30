PPP/C has a place for everyone – Sinclair

At a public meeting at Rose Hall in Region Six, People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) candidate Trudy Sinclair reaffirmed the party’s commitment to inclusivity and equality.

“There’s a place for everyone, no matter your age, no matter your gender or race. We know how to be inclusive. We know how to be without gender discrimination,” Sinclair declared, drawing applause from the gathering.

She emphasised that the PPP/C has created space for diverse voices, particularly young women, to lead and thrive.

People’s Progressive Party/Civic candidate Trudy Sinclair

“I am so excited because our party chooses women to stand in the forefront, and give them an opportunity to shine,” she added.

Sinclair’s remarks echoed the broader message of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who continues to champion equal representation and opportunities for all Guyanese, regardless of gender, race or faith.