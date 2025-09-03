PPP/C leads in District One as GECOM announces declared results

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has officially announced the certified declared results for District One (Barima-Waini) of the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections, confirming a victory for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

People waiting in line to cast their ballots

Based on the official count, the PPP/C secured 9,030 votes. The WIN party followed with 5,716 votes, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) received 469 votes, the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) got 75 votes, and the Alliance For Change (AFC) obtained just 35 votes.

GECOM also reported that 99 ballots were spoiled and 17 were destroyed. Altogether, 15,646 people voted in District One.

The district has traditionally been a highly competitive electoral area; however, the PPP/C’s clear lead in this election indicates a strengthening of support.