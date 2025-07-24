PPP/C manifesto promises broad economic and social development from 2025 to 2030 – Jagdeo

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo, addressed the details of the party’s 2025–2030 manifesto brief, presenting a clear and confident roadmap aimed at deepening Guyana’s transformation through inclusive economic growth, social progress, and improved public services.

Ahead the PPP/C’s manifesto launch the brief is has been in circulation for the past few weeks, a tool being used by Party activists engaged in house-to-house outreaches countrywide.

Jagdeo, during a news conference on Thursday, emphasised that the PPP/C’s next term will be guided by realism and results.

Central to the PPP/C’s plan is job creation, with the party pledging to continue supporting the productive sectors — including agriculture, mining, and forestry — through targeted initiatives such as establishing a Development Bank to finance SMEs, opening up 100,000 acres of arable land for cultivation, constructing and upgrading farm-to-market roads, expanding drainage and irrigation systems, and continuing direct support to farmers through planting material, breeding stock, and fertilizer.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

The PPP/C also plans to co-invest in agro-processing hubs and ventures in the manufacturing and services sectors, while maintaining a favourable fiscal regime that includes no increases in royalties, no tributors tax, and no VAT on heavy machinery.

The manifesto brief places strong emphasis on education, with the PPP/C pledging to continue free education at all levels and modernise school infrastructure and facilities.

The plan includes strengthening school management and accountability, rolling out the Guyana Digital School initiative, using artificial intelligence to personalise student assessment and teacher training, increasing the “Because We Care” cash grant, introducing a new transportation support grant for students, expanding the School Feeding Programme, and modernising Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Students engaged in painting activities at the TVET Fair and expo

Civic education will also be introduced into the school system.Health care is to be expanded and modernised, with plans to operationalise 12 new state-of-the-art hospitals and upgrade other facilities countrywide.

The PPP/C aims to expand telemedicine in the hinterland, recruit and train more healthcare professionals, and ensure the timely availability of drugs and medical supplies. Additional commitments include strengthening preventive medicine programmes, expanding advanced tertiary care, introducing targeted care for women and children, and enhancing partnerships with private healthcare providers.

The Party also prioritises national security and safety. The manifesto brief outlines plans to expand police presence across all regions, use modern surveillance and crime-fighting technology, improve training for security forces — including mandatory integrity and human rights instruction — and promote community-oriented policing.

Accountability within the security sector will be strengthened to ensure trust and transparency.

On infrastructure, the PPP/C commits to maintaining an aggressive buildout of transformative projects to unlock economic potential and improve quality of life. Key priorities include expanding the road network to open up productive land, completing the Gas-to-Energy project to ensure adequate and affordable electricity, advancing waterfront and river transport development, and improving connectivity between residential and commercial centres to reduce congestion.

The party also pledges to continue upgrading community roads and to establish more public spaces for recreational and leisure activities.In housing, the PPP/C intends to expand the national housing programme, fast-track housing applications, provide direct support for low-income home construction, and upgrade existing communities with concrete drains, streetlights, recreational spaces, and security cameras.

The plan includes improvements in solid waste management, community sanitation, garbage collection, and disposal.The manifesto brief also lays out extensive support for Amerindian communities.

Amerindians

This includes continuing land titling and demarcation, ongoing access to LCDS funding for sustainable development, increasing support for Village Development Plans, introducing more ICT hubs in remote communities, investing in transportation and connectivity, and supporting local economic initiatives and community-based enterprise and job creation.

Special attention is also being paid to youth empowerment, with the PPP/C planning to create greater opportunities for youth participation in government and the private sector, ensure full access to education and skills training, expand investments in sports and recreational facilities, increase employment opportunities, support youth entrepreneurship and innovation, and improve access to affordable housing.

The party promises increased support for vulnerable groups, including a special financing window for women and persons with disabilities through the Development Bank, dedicated health and education support for persons with disabilities, creation of job opportunities for this group, and expanded home-based healthcare services.

Seniors will benefit from new opportunities for volunteerism, mentorship, and involvement in community projects.

To cushion the cost of living and build household wealth, the PPP/C will continue salary increases for public sector employees, increase Old Age and NIS pensions, increase Public Assistance grants, and provide additional cash grants to households and individuals.

An artistic impression of the finished Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project

Other commitments include ensuring affordable electricity, reducing the cost of cooking gas, keeping fuel prices low, and expanding local farmers’ markets to reduce food prices. Policies will be maintained to keep interest rates low, especially for home ownership.

The brief also highlights Guyana’s digital transformation goals, including implementing a national e-ID system with biometric authentication, introducing a Citizen Portal for accessing public services online, deploying an AI assistant (AskGov) for 24/7 service help, and digitising social services and payment systems.

The PPP/C will also incentivise private investment in technology and innovation, expand tech training and scholarships, and invest in tech parks and innovation hubs.The PPP GS reaffirmed the party’s commitment to strong governance and democratic accountability.

The PPP/C has promised to maintain an active parliamentary agenda, advance the constitutional reform process, enhance judicial accountability, and ensure transparent and inclusive public procurement with greater opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises.